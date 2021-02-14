On second thought: Waste Management cancels Monday trash pickup

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Vicksburg and Warren County area customers on Monday. Waste Management will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Earlier in the day Sunday, Waste Management said it was still their intent to collect trash Monday, but that it would continue to monitor weather conditions.

