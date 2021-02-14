February 14, 2021

  • 21°
A crew with Waste Management collects residential garbage along Grove Street during an early January snowstorm. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

On second thought: Waste Management cancels Monday trash pickup

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:39 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will suspend all garbage and trash collection services for Vicksburg and Warren County area customers on Monday. Waste Management will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

Earlier in the day Sunday, Waste Management said it was still their intent to collect trash Monday, but that it would continue to monitor weather conditions.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles