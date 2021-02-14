February 14, 2021

A crew with Waste Management collects residential garbage along Grove Street during an early January snowstorm. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Waste Management plans on picking up residential garbage Monday

By Tim Reeves

Published 6:13 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

In response to a number of inquiries by residents, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Sunday that Waste Management does plan to pick up residential garbage Monday.

“As of now, we do plan to provide residential garbage collection service on Monday,” Waste Management said in a released statement. “Due to the weather conditions causing possible freezing of roads and bridges, this could change. Expect delays on these routes.”

