Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported

Entergy is reporting its first power outage in Warren County during this severe winter storm.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Entergy reported nearly 70 customers along Pearl Street in the Fairground Street area lost power.

The company has set an estimated restoration time for this outage at 9:30 p.m.

To follow outages in Warren County, click on Entergy’s power outage site.

