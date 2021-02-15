February 15, 2021

A crew with Waste Management collects residential garbage along Grove Street during an early January snowstorm. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Waste Management suspends trash service until ‘conditions are deemed safe’

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:25 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

Waste Management announced Monday afternoon that it was extending the suspension of all garbage and trash collection service in Vicksburg and Warren County due to dangerous winter weather conditions and road closures.

The company — which services homes and many businesses within Vicksburg and Warren County — said service would resume “when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.”

“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”

