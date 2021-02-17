Flaggs announces changes to winter storm curfew

In an effort to support emergency response efforts, while also allowing residents to access food and medicine, the city of Vicksburg is amending the severe winter storm curfew.

Mayor Flaggs that the current curfew will be allowed to expire Wednesday at noon, but will be replaced with an overnight curfew on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

“I am temporarily lifting Vicksburg’s curfew beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon due to a number of citizens in need of food and medicine,” Flaggs said in a statement. “The curfew will be reinstated for the next two days from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting on Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Friday, Feb. 19.”

But Flaggs said even though the curfew will be lifted for a number of hours each day, he and other emergency officials are strongly encouraging residents to remain home and off the roads.

“When traveling for essential items, I want to encourage everyone to please be as safe as possible as streets are extremely dangerous due to build-ups of ice and snow,” Flaggs said. “Nearly every street is impassable for any vehicle that is not equipped with all-wheel drive. Please be safe, and please stay home if you can.”

