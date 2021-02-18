Friday appointments at county’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site rescheduled

Continued poor road conditions, combined with expected frigid temperatures, have led to the cancellation of Friday’s appointments at Warren County’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.

This marks the fourth appointment day rescheduled due to winter weather, the first being those appointments scheduled for Feb. 12.

To accommodate the Feb. 12 appointments, state health officials had moved them to this Friday, but now that day has been canceled. And Saturday’s appointments, which were rescheduled from earlier in the week cancellations, now “looks iffy” Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said.

Warren County’s drive-thru site, which is in the back parking lot of the former Vicksburg Mall, has been set up to handle an estimated 400 appointments per day. Next week, the site is expected to handle 800 cases as rescheduled appointments stack on top of those already set.

“Anyone who has had their appointment canceled should have received notification from the state as to when their appointment has been rescheduled,” Elfer said.

