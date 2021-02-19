February 19, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Flaggs: More help is on the way

By Tim Reeves

Published 6:56 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

As of 7 p.m. Friday, more than 6,000 Entergy customers in Warren County remain without power. But, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said more help is on the way.

“I’ve remained in contact with Entergy Mississippi and they’ve just confirmed to me that an additional 12 crews have been assigned to Vicksburg to assist in restoring power as quickly as possible,” Flaggs said in a statement released Friday evening.

Flaggs also announced that city crews are continuing efforts to restore water service and clear debris from city roadways.

“I am asking everyone to keep working with us. In another 12-t0-14 hours, we will be out of this,” Flaggs said. “Please continue to check on all family members, particularly the elderly in our community.”

In addition, Flaggs invited city residents to call him on his cell phone (601-942-0492) if there is anything the city can do to assist as the city thaws out from the weeks’ severe winter weather.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

