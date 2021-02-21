February 21, 2021

  • 61°

Supervisors to discuss asking approval to allow deputies to use radar devices

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:12 pm Sunday, February 21, 2021

In June, 29-year-old Patrick Tyrone Taylor died when the car he was driving on Gibson Road left the roadway, struck a mailbox and flipped.

His death sparked a debate among Warren County Supervisors about what measures could be taken on Gibson, and other roads, to make those roads safer.  But that accident also sparked renewed interest in needed legislation to allow sheriff’s offices the ability to use radar devices and enforce posted speed limits outside of city limits.

“The bottom line is that there is no speed enforcement in the county,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said in an interview with The Vicksburg Post in July. “The problem we have with Gibson Road and every other road in the county is the state law prohibits sheriff’s departments from using any device to clock and enforce speed limits. Until the Legislature eliminates this antiquated prohibition you will continue to see speed-related crashes and fatalities on county roads in Mississippi.”

Pace said local legislators have been supportive of giving sheriff’s offices in the state the ability to enforce speed limits, but continue to be outnumbered in the Legislature.

Local lawmaker State Rep. Oscar Denton has long been a supporter of allowing sheriff’s offices to enforce speed limits. Recently, he urged supervisors to submit local-private legislation to the Legislature, giving the Warren County Sheriff’s Office the ability to use radar devices, rather than hope and wait for statewide legislation.

Monday, supervisors are set to discuss that measure during their work session.

“This is common-sense legislation,” Denton said. “Why would you not want any law enforcement agency to enforce the law? They need the tools to better enforce the law.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    • Pay off debt (40%, 94 Votes)
    • Not getting a refund (32%, 75 Votes)
    • Other (12%, 28 Votes)
    • Home improvements (10%, 24 Votes)
    • Major purchase (4%, 10 Votes)
    • Vacation (2%, 5 Votes)

    Total Voters: 236

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles