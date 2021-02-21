Vicksburg Catholic School will remain closed Monday
Vicksburg Catholic School announced Sunday afternoon it will remain closed one more day “due to the city water pressure.”
Students will move to distance learning Monday.
“Thank you for your understanding and patience and we pray for everyone’s continued safety,” the school said in a statement.
