February 24, 2021

Terrence DeFrance

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Vicksburg native Terrence DeFrance had quite the graduation ceremony Monday at the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Not only did the Vicksburg native graduate from the extensive seven-week training course at the academy to advance his career with the Madison Fire Department, he took another step — or knee — to advance his life.

Following the graduation ceremony, with very limited family members present, DeFrance proposed to his girlfriend, Virginia Donohue. And, according to a press release from the Mississippi Fire Academy, Donohue “said yes.”

DeFrance is the son of Delorus and Carl DeFrance of Vicksburg. He is a 2014 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 2018 graduate of Alcorn State University.

The seven-week course DeFrance completed included classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics. The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department, led by Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, a native of Vicksburg.

