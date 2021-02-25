February 25, 2021

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

By Staff Reports

Published 12:47 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

City officials announced just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that the boil water notice within Vicksburg has been lifted.

The boil water notice had been in place for nearly a week as the city’s water system regained pressure following last week’s severe winter storm and numerous leaks.

In order to lift the notice, samples of water within the system had to be tested and approved by state health officials.

