Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

For the first time since late September, the Vicksburg Warren School District reported no COVID-19 activity within any of its schools.

The report, filed Monday with the Mississippi State Department of Health, reported no cases of COVID-19 among students or teachers and showed no students or teachers quarantined due to possible exposure.

It marked the first time since the District filed its report to the state on Sept. 28, that it had no COVID-19 activity.

Monday’s report was for the week ending Friday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy also reported no COVID-19 activity last week.

