March 12, 2021

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Tim Reeves

Published 6:24 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 1 and March 8.

 

Warranty Deeds

Melborn Estates LLC to American Battlefield Trust, Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, and Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Dewayne A. Nevels to Barnes Windshield Repair Inc., Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Janice Bennett and Rose Griffin to Katrina Johnson, part of Lot 55, Southside Land Co.

Polly Michelle McGee Buchanan to Mariah Nicole Dauman and Chase Andrew Hanes, Lot 4, Clear Creek Plantation Part 1.

Michael B. Caruthers and Jane Andrews Caruthers to Mimi Nona Camille Mitchell, Lot 4 Reserved, White Oak Subdivision.

Dustin Chamblee and Trista Chamblee to Hannah Margaret Grissom, Lot 270, Openwood Plantation No. 8-B.

Ernest Thomas Properties L.P. to City of Vicksburg Mayor & Aldermen, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

John M. Clark Sr., Sandra H. Clark and Shelby Ann Hooks to Spencer Dale Hooks, Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 9 Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; and Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Brooke F. Coffelt to Christopher Ryan Denney and Adrianna Marie Denney, Lot 4, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

Roy L. Delaughter Jr. and Shelley M. Delaughter to Steven L. Coke, Lot 133, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

William Charles Spears, Dorothy Carolyn Irby, Elizabeth Ann Cordell, Robert Earl Spears and Paul Allen Spears to L&L Hauling LLC, Lot 1, Chotard Lake Estates.

Anthony T. Farrell and Sarah E. Farrell to Robert Keyes and Cynthia Keyes, Lot 8, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

Michael O. Thompson to Spencer Dale Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks, Part of the Northeast ¼ of Section 17C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Madison Glen Apartments New LLC to Jackson 3 Apartments LLC, Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Trescott Subdivision.

Alfred L. Johnson and Wanda Y. Newell to Mary N. Patterson, Part of Lot 13, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

Kim Koppman and Stephen Koppman to NKL LLC, Lot 86 of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

McConnell Partnership LTD to Meloney T. Tallent, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Ronald D. Taylor to Rusty Parmenter and Tyler Williams, Lot 7, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (Vacated).

Earl H. Swan to Michael David Rowlan, Section 23C, Township 27 North, Range 5 East.

 

Deeds of Trust

Aubri B. Hickman and Michael B. Hickman to Affordable Lending Group, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

William A. Kitchens and Tammy A. Kitchens to AMS Mortgage, Lots 22&23, Dabney Subdivision.

Jeffrey K. Burnett and Marsha M. Burnett to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Barnes Window Repair Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Loretta Scott Brantley and Lawrence Robert Brantley to Northstar Mortgage, Part of Lot 5, National Park Addition.

Carole Campbell to Riverhills Bank, Lot 24, Baum Subdivision.

Steven L. Coke to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 133, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

Meloney T. Tallent to Copiah Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Mariah Nicole Dauman and Chase Andrew Hanes to 21st Mortgage Corp., Lot 4, Clear Creek Plantation Part one.

Christopher Ryan Denney and Adrianna Marie Denney to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lot 4, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

Hannah Margaret Grissom to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 270, Openwood Plantation No. 8 B.

Wallace D. Pratt and Sherry L. Pratt to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lots 20&21 Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

N to N Homes LLC to Home Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Spencer Dale Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks to Southern Agricredit ACA, Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 8C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; and Section 9C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Jamel D. Jones and Melanie Dionne Jones to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 60, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

Billy D. Johnson and Lora L. Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, and Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Carl Johnson and Mary Johnson to Riverhills Bank, Lot 41, Signal Hill No. 3, Revised.

Mary Patterson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 13, Lake Park Estates Number 6.

Rusty Parmenter and Tyler Williams to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 7, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (Vacated).

Derek M. Wilson and Chad Wilson to Priority 1 Bank, Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Cecil Simmons Jr. and Sheila Simmons to Riverhills Bank, Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

 

Marriage Licenses

Mason Alexander Jarabica, 25, Vicksburg, to Jesyca Paige May 25, Vicksburg.

Christopher Michael Tankesly, 36, Vicksburg, to Kayla Michelle Lendon, 26, Vicksburg.

Charles Aaron Ford, 29, Vicksburg, to Amber Dawn Chris, 32, Vicksburg.

Kory Kevin Grayer, 30, Utica, to Tiffany Andrea Lane, 29, Vicksburg.

