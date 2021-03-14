Mr. John Mark Christian passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood after a heart attack at the age of 81.

A visitation for Mr. Christian was held Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La.

A family graveside service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Logansport, La. under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.