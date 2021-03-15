Great news again: Another week of no COVID-19 activity among students, teachers

On the same day the Mississippi State Department of Health announced no new cases in Warren County, the Vicksburg Warren School District issued a report with nothing to report.

The District, in its weekly update to state health officials, announced that last week there were no confirmed cases involving students or staff and no students or staff were required to quarantine due to possible exposure.

This marks the second consecutive week the District has reported no activity. When the District issued its report last Monday, detailing any activity for the week prior, it marked the first time since last September that the District had reported no activity.

But while there is reason to be optimistic with the consecutive weeks of no activity — that optimism is cautious. All schools are out this week due to spring break, with many students and staff traveling for the weeklong break.

