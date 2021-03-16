Crime reports: Employee’s work truck damaged by gunfire
A Vicksburg man reported his work truck had been shot but did not when or where.
Monday, at 8:25 a.m., officers responded to an address on Smokey Lane, where a Berkley Security Company employee reported he found a bullet hole in the passenger-side cargo door of his company vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-250.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing.
In another report:
• On Monday, at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Hannah Avenue. The victim reported someone entered an unlocked storage building and stole four rims.
