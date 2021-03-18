March 19, 2021

Vicksburg Police offices gather at the scene of a reported shooting on North Washington and Kings Street Thursday evening. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Shooting reported near Kings Street and North Washington

By Staff Reports

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

A teenager was wounded Thursday afternoon at a home near Kings Street and North Washington Street when he accidentally shot himself in the arm.

Vicksburg Police and emergency medical units were dispatched to a home near the Food Maxx location on North Washington Street for a reported shooting at around 5 p.m.

The victim, 19, was transported to the emergency room at Merit Health River Region with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm.

 

