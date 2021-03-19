March 19, 2021

Volunteers needed: Organizers plan Day of Caring projects

By Terri Cowart Frazier

A thriving community is a reflection of those willing to step in when needed and Vicksburg will have the opportunity to show they are up to the task during the United Way of West Central Mississippi Day of Caring.

“Day of Caring was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism,” said United Way director of marketing & resource development Alesia Shaw. “It was also designed to increase the awareness of local human service agencies and demonstrate how people working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things.”

The single-day event, which brings together individuals and teams of volunteers from local businesses to help non-profit organizations, Shaw said, will be on April 29. Those interested in participating will work in collaboration with United Way partner agencies that submitted a project list.

Partner agencies asking for volunteers to help include Good Shepherd, Vicksburg Family Development, Haven House Family Shelter, the Salvation Army, Community Council of Warren County and Grace Christian Counseling Center.

Volunteers are also needed, Shaw said, for United Way projects.

In addition to needing volunteers to help with partner agency projects, the United Way is asking everyone to clean up their respective neighborhoods as well as write chalk art messages on their driveways in recognition of Day of Caring. Examples include “Live United” and “Be the Change — Live United.”

For more information or to volunteer for Day of Caring, call 601-636-1733 or email alesia@unitedwayvicksburg.org.

 

Day of Caring projects:

On-site project at United Way Office

  • Reorganize donations: 5 volunteers needed

Off-site United Way projects

  • Assemble literacy kits: 3-5 volunteers needed — materials provided
  • Assemble hygiene kits: 3-5 volunteers needed — materials provided
  • Letter writing to essential, frontline workers: volunteers — materials provided
  • Senior citizen notes to help lift their spirits: volunteers — materials provided
  • Positive chalk art on your driveway, take a picture and post on social media: volunteers
  • Clean up your neighborhood
  • Bookmarks: 1-2 volunteers — supplies provided by UW
  • Label telemarketing return envelopes: two volunteers — supplies provided by UW
  • Label books for Excel by 5: two volunteers — supplies provided by UW

On-site project at Good Shepherd

  • 10-15 volunteers needed
  • Pressure wash concrete drive, all sidewalks and playground equipment
  • Sweep all gravel off of concrete
  • Clean out room above the stairs
  • Form concrete slab for dumpster area and replace surrounding fence
  • Plant shrubs in small flowerbed near playground

On-site project at The Salvation Army

  • 10-15 volunteers needed
  • Load bagged clothing and shoes into a semi-truck
  • Clear out and organize storage shed
  • Clear out the parking lot and re-paint lines
  • Clear weeds and spray weed killer

On-site project at Vicksburg Family Development

  • 10 volunteers needed
  • Painting, cleaning and organizing offices
  • Filing
  • Organize the storage room
  • Clean outside area: raking leaves and pressure washing concrete
  • All supplies /Materials provided by VFD

On-site project at Haven House

  • 10 volunteers needed
  • Remove items and clean out outdoor storage shed
  • Remove tree limbs and branches
  • Pressure wash sidewalks and patio
  • Skills needed: lift 20lbs/ operate a pressure washer/ operate a chain saw
  • Volunteer provides: tools/chainsaw/pressure washer/gloves/4contractor bags

Off-site project for The Salvation Army:

  • 5-10 volunteers
  • Clear out and organize storage unit
  • Bring your own work gloves

On-site project at Community Council of Warren County

  • 4 volunteers needed
  • Decorate doors of our HDM clients at Stonewood Apartments
  • Special skills needed: crafty
  • Bring a step stool

On-site project at Grace Christian Counseling Center

  • 5-7 volunteers needed
  • Clean out flower beds and pot plants
  • Bring gardening tools if you have them

