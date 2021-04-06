April 6, 2021

Johnny Perkins

Dozens of bags of drugs discovered during downtown Vicksburg traffic stop

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A Vicksburg man is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop Friday at the intersection of Grove and Cherry streets.

Johnny Perkins, 45, of Vicksburg was arrested after a traffic stop by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department Narcotics/NET Team late Friday night.

During a search of Perkins’ vehicle, investigators discovered 33 small baggies containing crack cocaine, four baggies of methamphetamine, two baggies of cocaine and 15 baggies of marijuana.

Perkins was charged with one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He also had an outstanding warrant for sale of cocaine.

During an initial court appearance Monday, Perkins received a $155,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter, who also bound his case over to the grand jury.

