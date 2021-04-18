St. Aloysius track athlete Caty Mathews won the high jump and 300 meter hurdles at the MAIS District 3-4A meet on Thursday.

Mathews high jumped 4 feet, 6 inches, and clocked a time of 47.45 seconds in the hurdles. She also finished fourth in the 100 meter hurdles and qualified for the MAIS Class 4A North State meet in all three events.

The North State meet is April 24 at Lee Academy in Clarksdale.