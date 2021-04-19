April 19, 2021

  • 52°

Marison ‘Pinky’ Thornburg

By Staff Reports

Published 8:19 am Monday, April 19, 2021

Graveside services for Marison “Pinky” Thornburg will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 437 Jeanette Road, Natchez.

Public visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home, 409 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez.

Mr. Thornburg died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bridgepoint Continuing Care Hospital in Marrero, La.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who do you support in the April 27 Democratic Party primary runoff for mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles