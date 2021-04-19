Graveside services for Marison “Pinky” Thornburg will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 437 Jeanette Road, Natchez.

Public visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home, 409 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez.

Mr. Thornburg died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Bridgepoint Continuing Care Hospital in Marrero, La.