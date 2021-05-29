City of Vicksburg to hold dedication ceremony for new welcome sign

Vicksburg will soon have a new welcome sign which showcases iconic landmarks and features of the city.

A dedication ceremony for the sign will take place on June 2 at 10:30 a.m., with shuttles running from the Hampton Inn at 3330 Clay Street to the dedication site. All attendees must park at the Hampton Inn.

The ceremony will be the culmination of a project that began last year. In November 2020, the City of Vicksburg requested permission from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to construct the “Welcome to Vicksburg” signage near the shoulder of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Vicksburg.

Working with Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, the request was approved by the Transportation Commission, and the two welcome signs were installed in May 2021.

It’s something Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said will be a beacon leading travelers into the River City.

“It sends a strong message that this is a great city and we welcome people who are coming to our city,” he said. “It speaks volumes about how excited we are to have more people visit our city.”

The signs display a sunrise over the Mississippi River Bridge, with the Illinois Monument, a guitar and a riverboat in the foreground.

This marks the first time in Vicksburg’s history for welcome signs to exist on Interstate 20 within city limits. The project was funded by the State of Mississippi’s 2016 City of Vicksburg Tourism Assistance Fund and the City of Vicksburg.