John T. Pegg, III (Tommy) died on May 28 at Heritage House Nursing Home in Vicksburg. He was 79 years old. Tommy was born in Louisville, Ky. When he was 7, his family moved to Vicksburg and joined Christ Episcopal Church.

He graduated from H.V. Cooper High School and attended Mississippi College. He was an avid reader and co-owned a book store until his retirement.

Tommy was very devoted to the Church and held several positions of leadership. He was very generous and supported many charities. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed life. He attended family reunions when possible, and loved hearing and telling stories about relatives in Baton Rouge, La.

After his house flooded in 2017, he moved briefly to Belmont Gardens in Vicksburg and then to the Waterford, in Ridgeland, Miss., where he attended St. Columb’s Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Guaymard and Major General John T. Pegg, II.

A memorial service will be held on June 10 at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. and interment at Christ Episcopal Church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Episcopal Church, 1115 Main Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183, or St. Columb’s Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157.