Two charged with murder following shooting death in Kings

Two people have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Malik Vallarie, 21, of Vicksburg.

Laqesha Davis, 29, and Demarion Reed, 15, both of Vicksburg, are in custody. In addition to the murder charge, Davis will also be charged with instructing a juvenile to commit a felony.

At 2:33 p.m. Monday, a call was made to the Vicksburg Police Department that gunshots were heard near the Vicksburg Animal Shelter located at 100 Old Mill Road.

Once there, the officers discovered Vallarie in a wooded area behind the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered from the scene as well.

According to VPD Capt. Mike Bryant, “several witnesses” interviewed and provided statements at the Vicksburg police station, which led to the two arrests.

They are scheduled to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15.

This is a developing story.