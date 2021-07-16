The Mississippi Cruisers coming to Vicksburg in August

The Mississippi Cruisers will be on show for “Cruise-In” at Vicksburg’s Waterview Casino and Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Mississippi Cruisers was founded in 2004 and is a club made up of more than 300 car enthusiasts that meet monthly and hold several events throughout the year. The money they raise at events such as the one in Vicksburg goes to the charities they support, which are Mississippi SIDS & Infant Safety Alliance and Hope Hollow.

Everyone is welcome to attend the show and admission is free. There will be concessions and music by DJ Chris Burks. Drawings will also be available for attendees to enter for the chance to win a hotel stay, SandBar dinner for two and Lucky Bean meals.

The Cruisers have the chance to win prizes as well. Prizes will be given out to the oldest car, the one that traveled the farthest to attend, the best car and the oldest club.

Katie Ray, group sales and event coordinator at the Waterview Casino and Hotel, said it is a fun event for the community simply because of the awesome cars they get the chance to see.

“They have the old (cars) that you don’t see anywhere,” Ray said. “They have awesome sports cars too. The one that won the top prize last year was a Corvette, and it was gorgeous.”

