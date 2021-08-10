Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road
Warren County sheriff’s deputies were called about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting involving a 15-year-old boy in the 6600 block of Halls Ferry Road.
According to initial reports, the teen was shot in the back of the leg.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
