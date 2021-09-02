Storm knocks out power to homes, schools in Warren County

Published 12:14 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

By John Surratt

A thunderstorm that hit the Vicksburg area Wednesday night knocked out power to 2,438 Entergy customers including three schools, Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said.

The storm hit about 9 p.m. Wednesday with strong winds and heavy rain. The storm knocked trees on power lines on Howard Street, Harrison Street, Lake Street and Short Cherry Street and broke a pole on Drummond Street.

The problems also knocked out power to Dana Road Elementary, Vicksburg Intermediate School and Warrenton Elementary, closing them for the day.

McKinnis said power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Storm knocks out power to homes, schools in Warren County

Jerrystine Robinson

Saints move home opener to Jacksonville

Cardinals caught off guard by Butler situation

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you trust the coronavirus statistics reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...