Storm knocks out power to homes, schools in Warren County

A thunderstorm that hit the Vicksburg area Wednesday night knocked out power to 2,438 Entergy customers including three schools, Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said.

The storm hit about 9 p.m. Wednesday with strong winds and heavy rain. The storm knocked trees on power lines on Howard Street, Harrison Street, Lake Street and Short Cherry Street and broke a pole on Drummond Street.

The problems also knocked out power to Dana Road Elementary, Vicksburg Intermediate School and Warrenton Elementary, closing them for the day.

McKinnis said power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.