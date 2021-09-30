Vicksburg’s mask mandate to expire Monday

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is not extending the citywide mask mandate past Monday.

Flaggs announced at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that he will allow the mandate, which was issued Aug. 4 and later extended, to expire Monday.

“I still continue to highly recommend that everyone take the vaccine and take responsibility for your own health,” he said, adding the number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County has declined.

The city on Aug. 4 imposed a one-week citywide mask mandate and on Aug. 11 extended it to Oct. 4. The order required city residents to wear masks inside stores and other businesses if they were unable to practice social distancing.