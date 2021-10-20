Warrenton Elementary School closing at 12:30 p.m.

- A Vicksburg-Warren school bus travels on Bowmar Avenue after picking students up from school Friday. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post)
Warrenton Elementary School students will be dismissed today at 12:30 p.m. due to low water pressure at the school.
Buses will run and car riders may be picked up in the regular car rider line at 12:30 p.m.
No other VWSD schools will dismiss early. No other schools in the district have been affected.
About John Surratt
John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
More by John