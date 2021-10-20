Warrenton Elementary School closing at 12:30 p.m.

Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg-Warren school bus travels on Bowmar Avenue after picking students up from school Friday. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post)

Warrenton Elementary School students will be dismissed today at 12:30 p.m. due to low water pressure at the school.

Buses will run and car riders may be picked up in the regular car rider line at 12:30 p.m.

No other VWSD schools will dismiss early. No other schools in the district have been affected.

