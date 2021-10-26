Recycling company Madera Fuels to invest $4.8 million and create 30 full time jobs in Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced today that recycling company Madera Fuels is locating material collection and processing operations in Vicksburg. The project is a $4.859 million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.

Madera Fuels will be located on Levee Street.

Madera Fuels converts non-recyclable waste into reusable fuel. The company’s Vicksburg facility, which includes 300,000 square feet of warehousing space, will aggregate, sort and separate, blend and recycle various commercial waste products to produce a consistent thermal feedstock. Madera Fuels will shred and bale the blended feedstock materials to sell to third-party buyers. The company expects to receive approximately 50,000 tons annually of various non-hazardous, industrial waste products or materials that would otherwise be sent to landfills. The processed and sorted feedstock materials will be converted primarily to base fuel stock and other recyclable materials.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. MDA also has certified Madera Fuels for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Entergy Mississippi also is assisting with the project.

Madera Fuels plans to fill the 30 new jobs over the next three years. Governor Tate Reeves celebrated Madera’s arrival in Vicksburg and the state.

“While Mississippi remains steadfast in its efforts to recruit traditional economic development projects, our economic development team also is laser-focused on generating jobs in the industries of tomorrow, like renewable energy, which has tremendous potential to be an economic powerhouse in the state,” Reeves said. “Madera Fuels’ new facility that converts non-recyclable materials into reusable fuel will help Mississippi bring good jobs in these up-and-coming fields to the people of our great state.”

“Mississippi has welcomed a number of economic development wins to the state so far this year, and the announcement that Madera Fuels is creating 30 new jobs by opening recycling operations in Vicksburg continues that upward trend,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “The MDA team and our partners at the Warren County Port Commission and Entergy have been hard at work securing this successful project for our state, and their dedication to building a stronger economy through community and economic development once again pays off for the people of Mississippi.”

“I have developed projects in many states, as well as overseas,” said Madera Fuels President & CEO Paul Morgan. “Our experience in Mississippi as Madera Fuels developed our investment has been exemplary. Mississippi has an efficient, dedicated team of economic professionals who have consistently assisted Madera Fuels in a variety of important matters. The Mississippi Development Authority and the Vicksburg-Warren County Economic Development Partnership, together with state and city leadership, have successfully implemented a business-friendly environment in Mississippi. Madera’s positive experience in the state demonstrates the commitment of these officials which will attract additional private investment to Mississippi.”

Dr. Jeffrey Holland, President of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. also commented on the announcement.

“Madera Fuels has made an outstanding investment in its partnership with our community,” Holland said. “It will be a pleasure to work with this excellent company to build on these investments for the future.”’

“We are excited to welcome and support Madera Fuels as they open their operations in our city,” Flaggs said. “Their company vision and business model will create a number of positive impacts for our community and state including high-paying jobs, local and state taxes, reduction of pollution, and the reuse of previously abandoned real estate. It is a total win-win situation.”

“We are excited about working with Madera Fuels as their business grows in Vicksburg,” said Ed Gardner, Director of Economic Development for Entergy Mississippi. “Entergy, along with our local economic development partners, strive to provide a pro-business environment in which our customer can succeed and grow for the benefit of the entire region.”