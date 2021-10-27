Vicksburg Police Department hosting National Night Out event

The Vicksburg Police Department is hosting a free community event Wednesday night as part of National Night Out.

The event will take place at the City Park Pavilion and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. According to VPD Chief Penny Jones, the event will be a chance to join forces and let criminals know they aren’t welcome in Vicksburg’s neighborhoods.

“Wake up,” Jones said. “Our children aren’t listening. Some are silently asking for our help. The focus is our youth.”

Refreshments available at the event include hotdogs, hamburgers, soft drinks, candy and snacks. There will also be a police car and fire truck display on-site.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a partnership with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.