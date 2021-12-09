Shelter-in-place lifted for ERDC campus in Vicksburg after security guard was shot

Published 1:56 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Traffic was backed up at the ERDC main gate with a heavy police presence Thursday following a shooting incident where a security officer sustained a gunshot wound to the head. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center in Vicksburg following a Thursday morning incident in which a security guard was shot.

The security guard was stationed at ERDC’s main gate on Halls Ferry Road when the incident occurred, at approximately 11:30 a.m. The victim reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Merit Health River Region. The Vicksburg Police Department, Vicksburg Fire Department, EMS and ERDC security all responded to the scene.

The ERDC main campus was under lockdown for approximately two hours and employees were asked to shelter in place. At 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the lockdown was lifted. There is still a heavy police presence and traffic is backed up on Halls Ferry Road. Motorists are still advised to avoid the area as officers complete their investigation.

There is no threat of an active shooter, VPD reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

