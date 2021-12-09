Shooting reported at ERDC main gate in Vicksburg

A shooting was reported at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

An individual was reported shot in the head. ERDC security and The Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene. The victim was identified by the Vicksburg Police Department as a security officer. At this time the victim’s condition and name are unknown. The victim has been taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

The ERDC main campus was under lockdown for approximately two hours and employees were asked to shelter in place. At 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the lockdown was lifted. There is still a heavy police presence and traffic is backed up on Halls Ferry Road. Motorists are still advised to avoid the area as officers respond to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 12:45 p.m., VPD verified there was not an active shooter and the police department is in control of the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.