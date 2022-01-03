Longtime Vicksburg businesswoman, community volunteer Margaret Gilmer dies

Margaret Gilmer, a longtime businesswoman in the Vicksburg and Warren County community as well as past president of the Port Commission, died on Jan. 2.

Gilmer was the 2021 Chairwoman of the Vicksburg-Warren Economic Development Foundation and was involved for many years in both community and economic development initiatives in Vicksburg and Warren County. She previously served as Chairwoman of the Warren County Port Commission and as a member of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, said Gilmer’s dedication to the economic wellbeing of the community resulted in many positive developments for the region, including the development of the former Outlets of Vicksburg; the soon-to-be-opened final phase of the frontage road that will connect Clay Street to Indiana Avenue and beyond; and the creation of a single coordinating economic development entity to lead economic development efforts in the community which culminated with the creation of the Economic Development Partnership in 2017. She was also an integral part of a team that created a long-term strategic plan for the community, including initiatives like the creation of the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy) and the development of a new port for the region.

Ergon Refining Vice President and 2022 Chairman of the EDF Jeremy Kyser, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission Don Brown, and Chairman of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce Carl Hearn commented on the many contributions Gilmer made to each organization.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Gilmer’s family in these difficult times,” said Kyser. “Mrs. Gilmer worked very hard to help reinvigorate the EDF and to make it into an organization that is effective in building a better future for everyone in Warren County. She will be greatly missed in our board and in the business community.”

“Vicksburg has lost one of its greatest cheerleaders,” said Brown. “Margaret was a strong advocate for the betterment of this whole community, not just a portion. She gave so much of her time, talent and resources. She was also a great friend. I will personally miss meeting with her about business and community matters. She loved her family so much and had great faith in our Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with Margaret’s wonderful family friends.”

“Mrs. Gilmer was one of the most active members of the Chamber of Commerce and was always there to help plan, execute, and advance the goals of the organization,” said Hearn. “There was never a job that was too big or too small for Mrs. Gilmer. She would just work and find a way to be helpful regardless of the task. Her spirit of service will be present in our work at the Chamber as we go forward, and we wish her family peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

Gilmer was the general manager of the Outlets of Vicksburg. At the Outlets’ 20th anniversary celebration, she reflected on the shopping center’s success.

When first trying to grow interest in the outlet center, Gilmer said she and her partners would travel to national conventions and pitch to retailers. Most retailers had heard of Vicksburg, but once Mississippi was mentioned, they often lost interest, Gilmer said. However, they were persistent.

“One of my partners and I dressed up in antebellum dresses and manned the booth,” she said. “We thought we were going to a trade show.”

The opposite turned out to be true. Gilmer said the meeting was very male, very black-tie and very retail.

“When we rented our booth space, we were on the back aisle in the back corner and we had on our antebellum dresses,” she said. “We made Mississippi mud pie and we served mint juleps. The consultant we were working with told us it would be great if we did that, but she didn’t mention no one else would be doing anything like that.”

Gilmer said all the retailers and developers came to see them at what ended up being the busiest booth at the meeting.

“There was just something about Vicksburg that they all like,” she said. “I’ve never had a retailer that came that did not love the area. If there were ever anything that would make you be totally committed to an area, it would be all the national retailers sending their site selection people and every time they would go, ‘This is amazing.’”

