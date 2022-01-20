Vicksburg police seeking information on missing pregnant woman

Published 12:38 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By John Surratt

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Mijor Anderson, who was last seen Oct. 31 in the Marcus Bottom area.

Anderson is a Black woman with sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes. She is also seven months pregnant. Information on her clothing was unavailable.

Those with information about her whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference case No. 21-9884.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

