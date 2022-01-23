Bovina rail crossing to be closed while KCS, DEQ, environmental co. complete derailment cleanup

The rail crossing at Bovina Drive will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday at 5 a.m. so Kansas City Southern Railroad, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the E3 Environmental Group can complete cleaning the site of the Dec. 21 train derailment.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said sheriff’s deputies will be at the scene during the cleanup and the work will not hinder access to any business located at the Bovina exit off Interstate 20.

DEQ officials expect the cleanup to be completed by mid-afternoon on Monday.