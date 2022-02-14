Warren County enacts burn ban through March 7

Following a set of fires on Friday in Warren County, Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs requested a burn ban for the county through March 7.

Two fires were reported Friday — one of which was caused by a controlled burn that got out of hand, and the other that started in an abandoned mobile home.

“We discourage any outdoor burning this time of year,” Briggs said at the time.

Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator John Elfer appeared before the Board of Supervisors Monday morning to request the ban.

“Based off of the recent fires we’ve had in the county and the overall conditions, Jerry (Briggs) has recommended a burn ban be put in place through March 7,” Elfer said.

The burn ban covers the entire county, including the city of Vicksburg. Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said the city will follow the county’s actions.

For the duration of the burn ban, Elfer said his daily weather conditions reports on the Warren County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page will also include fire levels for the area.

District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeff Holland pointed out the weather forecast for later in the week, in which “an inch-and-a-half” of rain is expected on Thursday. Elfer said the board would be able to repeal the burn ban at any time and could reevaluate at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

In other emergency management matters, Elfer said the county is expected to receive more PPE this week, including 8,000 blue disposable masks and a number of N-95 masks, based on the population.