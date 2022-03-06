VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Wanda Clark’s commitment to service in any capacity

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week, Wanda Clark, volunteered with Merit Health River Region Pink Lady Program and Salvation Army until COVID-19. Currently, she volunteers at Triumph Church’s Food Pantry. Clark is a mother of three and is known as a hard worker. Clark spent 30 years working at Cooper Lighting until she had two strokes. Now, she devotes her time to others.

How did you hear about these programs?

Clark heard about the Merit Health Pink Lady program while she was in the hospital recovering from one of her strokes. People asked if she wanted to join the program and she agreed. She then started working in the ICU until the COVID-19 pandemic began. Clark stated that she also volunteered for the Salvation Army after her stroke. It started as daily visits helping around until she joined the organization and helped with the Auxiliary. Clark mentioned that she heard about the food pantry with Triumph Church because her sister is a member.

How long have you been volunteering?

Clark started volunteering in 2009 with Merit Health River Region. She also said she volunteered with the Salvation Army for four years and has been with the food pantry for the last six months.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

Clark said that some of her favorite memories while volunteering were during the Angel Tree with Salvation Army when she handed out gifts for children and seniors during the Christmas season. She said another favorite was when she volunteered for the Pink Lady program and helped patients going through a painful process by being able to reach out and comfort them. Clark said that she enjoyed being able to bond with so many wonderful people, and was blessed to be around them.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

It would be a blessing. So just try and you will like it. You give back as you receive.

What have you learned from volunteering?

Clark said she learned that she can always help someone that is in need. She also learned that there are other people that have big hearts that help and do many different things for people. Clark said she enjoys meeting others that share her interest in helping others.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.