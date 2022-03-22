Tornado warning issued for area between Tallulah and Bentonia

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

UPDATE 11:38 a.m.: Powerlines are down on Eagle Lake Shore road, with pea-sized hail reported in the area. The storm is tracking to the Redwood community.

Warren County is currently under a tornado warning until 12:47 p.m. after circulation was reported near Tallulah, La.

According to Kendall Parks, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Jackson, the projected path of the tornado shows it moving northeast from the Tallulah area to Bentonia, Miss., north of Vicksburg.

“The storm is moving at around 40 mph,” Parks said.

Warren County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until noon.

Parks said the worst of the storm will move past Warren County at around 3 p.m., followed by scattered showers for the rest of the evening.

According to WLBT’s storm tracker a tornado was spotted in the Bovia area around noon.

The Vicksburg Warren School District issued a statement announcing that students will shelter in place and early dismissal times have been postponed until the warning ends.

