Warren County Emergency Management: 4 tornadoes reported in area during severe storm

The worst of the severe thunderstorms seems to be behind Warren County as of 1:30 p.m., but the nearly two-hour deluge did see a number of tornadoes pass through the area.

According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.

Two of the reported tornadoes started around Eagle Lake, then crossed the river into the Redwood area. One tornado was reported in the Bovina area, and another was reported near Valley Park.

Elfer said reported damage was mostly wind-related, including downed power lines and tree limbs. Four residential structures have also been reported damaged as of 1:30 p.m., including three houses with roof damage.

A mobile home, which was unoccupied at the time, had a tree fall through it. Additional reports of damage are anticipated throughout the remainder of the week.

Residents of Warren County may self-report damage caused by the storm on the Warren County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.