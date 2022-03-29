Vicksburg Catholic School to release early on Wednesday due to weather

Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Vicksburg Catholic School students will be released early Wednesday due to possible severe weather.

“Based on the latest information available, Vicksburg Catholic School will release early tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30,” read a post on the school’s Facebook page. “We will begin school at our regular time and will dismiss at 10 a.m. All students need to be off campus by 10:30 a.m. This includes Sisters of Mercy (Early Learning Center), St. Francis Xavier and St. Aloysius.”

Vicksburg could see wind gusts as high as 80 mph during the storm. Tornadoes are also possible.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Porter’s Chapel Academy cancels school due to weather

‘Putin is crazy’: Rep. Bennie Thompson speaks on Ukraine conflict at Vicksburg Rotary meeting

Merit Health River Region Recognizes National Doctors’ Day

Wednesday set to be weather alert day for Warren County

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should schools close on days when severe weather is predicted?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...