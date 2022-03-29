Vicksburg Catholic School to release early on Wednesday due to weather

The Vicksburg Catholic School students will be released early Wednesday due to possible severe weather.

“Based on the latest information available, Vicksburg Catholic School will release early tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30,” read a post on the school’s Facebook page. “We will begin school at our regular time and will dismiss at 10 a.m. All students need to be off campus by 10:30 a.m. This includes Sisters of Mercy (Early Learning Center), St. Francis Xavier and St. Aloysius.”

Vicksburg could see wind gusts as high as 80 mph during the storm. Tornadoes are also possible.