Storm set to hit Warren County Around 1 p.m. Wednesday

According to Logan Poole, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson, Warren County is likely to experience a large storm Wednesday afternoon.

The storm is expected to enter the county around 1 p.m. Tornadoes will be a possibility within the I-20 corridor, Poole said.

A main concern will be damaging straight-line winds from 60 to 80 mph. These winds are typical of this type of storm, Poole said, and are not necessarily associated with tornadoes.

Winds between 35 and 45 mph have already been recorded.

These winds may be more damaging, as the storm that came through the county last week may have weakened limbs that did not break. These weakened limbs would be primed to fall more readily during the storm today.

Those in mobile homes are encouraged to seek alternate shelter, particularly if their home is around trees that may fall or drop limbs on the structure.