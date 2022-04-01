Lady Vikes rally late, earn walk-off win against Wesson

Published 10:08 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central softball player Kennedi McKay walked twice and scored two runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning, in a 7-6 victory over Wesson on Friday.

Warren Central started the weekend with a party.

Kennedi McKay capped a huge comeback by scoring the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Lady Vikes defeated Wesson 7-6 on Friday.

Warren Central overcame a four-run deficit entering the sixth inning to win its second game in as many days. Four walks, an error, two wild pitches and a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth helped the Lady Vikes score four runs and tie it at 6.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

In the bottom of the seventh, McKay reached on a fielder’s choice and went from first to third on a single by Makayla Jackson. With Mary Evelyn Hossley batting, the ball got by the catcher on a 2-2 pitch and McKay scrambled home with the winning run.

McKay did not have a hit in the game, but walked twice and scored twice. She also scored on a passed ball during the sixth-inning rally.

Tyra Bridges had two hits and an RBI for Warren Central, Jackson had two hits and scored a run, and Hossley doubled, walked twice, drove in one run and scored another.

Pitcher Abby Morgan had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Warren Central (13-7) is scheduled to play in the Richland tournament on Saturday, and then will host Terry Monday at 6:15 p.m. Monday’s game was moved up one day because of the threat of rain.

More Sports

Prep baseball roundup: Flashes storm back to salvage split against Copiah

College baseball roundup: Southern Miss, Ole Miss win series openers; Hogs rip Dogs

Lady Vikes best longtime softball nemesis Clinton

Prep baseball roundup: Gators keep marching toward region title; Vikings pick up a big win

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should schools close on days when severe weather is predicted?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...