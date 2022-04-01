Lady Vikes rally late, earn walk-off win against Wesson

Warren Central started the weekend with a party.

Kennedi McKay capped a huge comeback by scoring the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Lady Vikes defeated Wesson 7-6 on Friday.

Warren Central overcame a four-run deficit entering the sixth inning to win its second game in as many days. Four walks, an error, two wild pitches and a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth helped the Lady Vikes score four runs and tie it at 6.

In the bottom of the seventh, McKay reached on a fielder’s choice and went from first to third on a single by Makayla Jackson. With Mary Evelyn Hossley batting, the ball got by the catcher on a 2-2 pitch and McKay scrambled home with the winning run.

McKay did not have a hit in the game, but walked twice and scored twice. She also scored on a passed ball during the sixth-inning rally.

Tyra Bridges had two hits and an RBI for Warren Central, Jackson had two hits and scored a run, and Hossley doubled, walked twice, drove in one run and scored another.

Pitcher Abby Morgan had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Warren Central (13-7) is scheduled to play in the Richland tournament on Saturday, and then will host Terry Monday at 6:15 p.m. Monday’s game was moved up one day because of the threat of rain.