VWSD closing schools on Tuesday due to severe weather

Published 3:21 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Ben Martin

All Vicksburg Warren School District schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has advised that the dangerous weather could include damaging winds of up to 80 mph, heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes. Travel conditions may be unsafe.

The storm is currently projected to hit Warren County between 2:30 and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be no after-school activities on Tuesday, including tutoring services.

