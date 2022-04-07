West Monroe man dies from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash

Published 10:10 am Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Ben Martin

William A. McCuin, 62 of West Monroe, La., died Tuesday from injuries sustained from a two-vehicle crash that occurred April 2 on LA Highway 34 according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash at approximately 4 p.m. this past Saturday. McCuin was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 westbound on Highway 34 and lost control of the vehicle. The reason for the loss of control of the F-150 is still under investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle traveled down a ditch embankment before re-entering the roadway and colliding with a commercial vehicle.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The driver of the commercial vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Troop F was notified that McCuin had died on April 5.

More News

Battle of the Brains opens Saturday for Vicksburg area students

West Monroe man killed in single-vehicle crash

‘Environmental Justice’: Corps officials testify on the Yazoo Pumps Project

Vicksburg’s McKenzie Cole wins Miss Mississippi Teen USA

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...