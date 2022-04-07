West Monroe man killed in single-vehicle crash

Published 10:07 am Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Ben Martin

Brandon Lewis, 21 of West Monroe, La., was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 15, north of Louisiana Highway 841, on April 5, the Louisiana State Police reported.

Louisiana State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:18 a.m. Tuesday. Lewis had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Lewis was driving south on Highway 15 in a 2013 Ford F-150. The Ford exited the roadway, struck a utility box, then impacted a tree. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, according to police reports.

