OUR OPINION: Vicksburg has plenty of family fun activities this weekend

Those looking for family friendly activities will not have to go far this weekend.

In case you might’ve missed last weekend’s edition of The Post, never fear: This is your reminder to make plans to support our local groups, many of them volunteer-based, that present these events.

Vicksburg is offering something for every age group and interest, beginning with tonight’s production of “A Devil Inside” at The Strand Theatre and ending with a special workshop at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center.

Saturday is especially chock-full of fun activities, including a pickleball tournament set at Vicksburg’s new courts off Hall’s Ferry Road. Arguably the best courts in the state in terms of both maintenance and design, it’s worth stopping by to spectate the event just to see the hundreds of people attracted to the sport. Pickleball is a sport for all ages — just ask the many avid players over 80 years old — and is fast-growing. A combination of tennis, ping-pong and wiffleball, it’s easy on the joints and makes for an entertaining spectacle.

At 10 a.m. at Washington Street Park, get ready for Easter Joys for all girls and boys with the Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Vicksburg Main Street. The event, which is geared for ages 10 and younger, will include an Easter egg hunt, games and prizes. A little bunny told The Post there will be 4,000 eggs hidden for participants to find.

After the Easter Egg Hunt, let the kiddies burn off their sugar high dancing to the sweet song stylings of Kevin Lewis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone’s favorite, The Chill, from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m.

The musical acts are part of Vicksburg’s Second Saturday event, which highlights local businesses and vendors in downtown Vicksburg. It’s not too late to sign up to participate, either — just email vicksburg2ndsaturday@gmail.com to let them know you’re setting up a table, and get ready to join the fun. Word has it that Brandon-based artist Chuck Rhoades, who specializes in metalwork, will be stationed outside Peterson’s gift shop. Rhoades will be available to talk with guests and will conduct a live art demonstration as well.

If the posh downtown scene isn’t your speed, and if “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith is your personal anthem, head a little ways out of town to Silver Creek Equestrian Club, 5025 Bovina Cutoff Road, for a little roping and riding.

The rodeo will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. Events will include calf and steer riding, goat tying and pole and barrel racing, and anyone age 18 and younger can participate. There is a $20 entry fee for each event, and cash prizes will be awarded.

If you have the hat and the boots but no horse, never fear — for some events, such as ribbon pulling and mutton busting, you don’t need a horse.

Sunday, from 2 until 5 p.m. on April 10, the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, 1302 Adams St. has scheduled Easter Cooking and Crafts with Lana. The event is for boys and girls ages 4 to 9 years old.

There’s no reason to be stuck inside on a beautiful spring Saturday this week, and no excuse for the typical childhood quip of “I’m bored.”

If you think there are no wholesome family activities happening in Vicksburg, you’re not looking very hard.