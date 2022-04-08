Three Claiborne County men arrested in connection with stolen property

Published 10:57 am Friday, April 8, 2022

By Ben Martin

Freddie McDaniel, Fredrick Hedrick and Vernard Townsend

Three Claiborne County men have been arrested following reports of a Generac generator being stolen, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Pattinson-Tillman Road on April 2.

Freddie McDaniel, of Pattinson, was charged with grand larceny. Fredrick Hedrick, of Pattinson, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Vernard Townsend, also of Pattinson, was also arrested on charges of grand larceny on April 7. Townsend was previously reported to be at large shortly after the arrests of McDaniel and Hedrick, but has since been apprehended.

The generator in question was found and identified by Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods on April 4.

