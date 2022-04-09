MDOT to close section of Clay Street under I-20

Published 6:19 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022

By John Surratt

Beginning Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be closing all lanes of Clay Street under Interstate 20 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow work crews to remove rails from I-20 eastbound.

Drivers should plan an alternate route during the overnight closures. For more information, go to MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, or follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

The work is part of an ongoing MDOT project that includes removing and replacing existing bridge rails, end posts and a portion of the bridge deck on all the bridges; installing new guardrails; removing and replacing all existing bridge joints where the bridge spans join together; and installing pressure relief joints at all bridge ends.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More BREAKING NEWS

VWSD cancels classes

TRAFFIC JAM: 18-wheeler knocks down powerlines on Pemberton

Tornado warning extended for East Central Warren County

Tornado warning issued for area between Tallulah and Bentonia

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...