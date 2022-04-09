MDOT to close section of Clay Street under I-20

Beginning Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be closing all lanes of Clay Street under Interstate 20 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow work crews to remove rails from I-20 eastbound.

Drivers should plan an alternate route during the overnight closures. For more information, go to MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, or follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

The work is part of an ongoing MDOT project that includes removing and replacing existing bridge rails, end posts and a portion of the bridge deck on all the bridges; installing new guardrails; removing and replacing all existing bridge joints where the bridge spans join together; and installing pressure relief joints at all bridge ends.