VWSD cancels school Wednesday due to severe weather forecast; VCS and PCA to have early dismissal

Due to the severe weather forecast for Wednesday, the Vicksburg Warren School District has made the decision to cancel all classes, after-school activities and tutoring services.
This decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, the Warren County Emergency Management Agency and others, Director of Communications and Media Specialist at Vicksburg Warren School District Christi Kilroy said.
The NWS has forecasted the Vicksburg area will see winds up to 70 mph with possible tornadoes. Heavy rain is also expected.
Kilroy said the NWS also predicted travel conditions may be unsafe and power outages were likely beginning mid-day Wednesday and extending into late evening.
Both Porter’s Chapel Academy and the Vicksburg Catholic School, including the Early Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
St. Francis principal Mary Arledge said students at VCS will need to be off-campus by noon, adding, “We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the night.”
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
