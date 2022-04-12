VWSD cancels school Wednesday due to severe weather forecast; VCS and PCA to have early dismissal

Due to the severe weather forecast for Wednesday, the Vicksburg Warren School District has made the decision to cancel all classes, after-school activities and tutoring services.

This decision was made after consulting with the National Weather Service, the Warren County Emergency Management Agency and others, Director of Communications and Media Specialist at Vicksburg Warren School District Christi Kilroy said.

The NWS has forecasted the Vicksburg area will see winds up to 70 mph with possible tornadoes. Heavy rain is also expected.

Kilroy said the NWS also predicted travel conditions may be unsafe and power outages were likely beginning mid-day Wednesday and extending into late evening.

Both Porter’s Chapel Academy and the Vicksburg Catholic School, including the Early Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

St. Francis principal Mary Arledge said students at VCS will need to be off-campus by noon, adding, “We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the night.”